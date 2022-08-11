Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Umahi Urges ASUU, FG to Meet Demands Halfway to End Strike Benjamin Nworie Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi has called on the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to s
News photo This Day  - Umahi Urges ASUU, FG to Meet Demands Halfway to End Strike Benjamin Nworie

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi has called on the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to s

19 hours ago
Strike: There’s No Way FG Can Borrow N1.1trn To Meet ASUU’s Demands – Gov Umahi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Strike: There’s No Way FG Can Borrow N1.1trn To Meet ASUU’s Demands – Gov Umahi
FG will not borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand- Umahi TV360 Nigeria:
FG will not borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand- Umahi
The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said there’s no way the Federal government can borrow N1.1 trillion to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have been on strike since February 14, 2022. Instablog 9ja:
The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said there’s no way the Federal government can borrow N1.1 trillion to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have been on strike since February 14, 2022.
Strike: ASUU Demand Genuine But Government Can Talk Glitz:
Strike: ASUU Demand Genuine But Government Can't Borrow 1.1trn For The Union - Governor David Umahi
National Daily:
Umahi aligns with Keyamo against ASUU, insists FG can’t borrow N1.1trn to meet demand, end strike


