No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, says he wouldn't mind if Peter Obi of the Labour party wins the 2023 Presidential election as long as the Presidency comes to the South.

 

5 hours ago
