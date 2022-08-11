Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three Nigerians have been extradited from the United Kingdom and arrived in the United States over an alleged involvement in multi-million dollar cyber fraud schemes.

12 hours ago
