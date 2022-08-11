Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video
News photo Gist Lovers  - Nigerian singer, Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland aka Chef Chi, have reportedly rekindled their relationship.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video Yaba Left Online:
“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video
Davido And Chioma Are Back Together – Davido’s Aide Confirms (Video) Tori News:
Davido And Chioma Are Back Together – Davido’s Aide Confirms (Video)
VIDEO: Davido and Chioma are back together – Davido’s aide reveals Top Naija:
VIDEO: Davido and Chioma are back together – Davido’s aide reveals
"Davido and Chioma are back together" - Davido Gist Reel:
"Davido and Chioma are back together" - Davido's aide hints
Davido’s Aide Says He’s Back Together With Chioma [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Davido’s Aide Says He’s Back Together With Chioma [Video]
“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video Edujandon:
“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video
“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video Naija Parrot:
“Davido and Chioma are back together” – Davido’s aide says as he shares video


   More Picks
1 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing - National Accord, 20 hours ago
8 Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info