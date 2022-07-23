Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nottingham Forest reignite interest to sign Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Premier League  club, Nottingham Forest have rekindled interest in Super Eagles and Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

 

The newly promoted Premier League side have already spent in

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

