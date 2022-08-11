Post News
News at a Glance
Read What People Are Saying About Tiwa Savage And Zinoleesky's Collaboration 'Jaiye Foreign'
Not Just OK
- Reactions have trailed the successful release of 'Jaiye Foreign' which is a hit song Tiwa Savage featured Zinoleesky on.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Tiwa Savage releases new single ‘Jaiye Foreign’ featuring Marlian singer, Zinoleesky
Pulse Nigeria:
Tiwa Savage joins forces with Zinoleesky for new single 'Jaiye Foreign'
Base Naija:
Tiwa Savage – Jaiye Foreign ft.
Naija on Point:
Reactions Trail Tiwa Savage & Zinoleesky’s Collaboration, ‘Jaiye Foreign’
Jaguda.com:
Zinoleesky ft.
More Picks
1
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
3
12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
“Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release -
Legit,
14 hours ago
6
Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
7
Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
8
Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
9
No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
