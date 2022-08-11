Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kenya Decides: Odinga Overtakes Vice President Ruto, Leads With Over 200,000 Votes
Sahara Reporters  -   Raila Odinga has overtaken Vice President William Ruto, as over 10 million votes were tallied in the Kenyan election.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kenya Elections: It’s Still Photo Finish For Odinga, Ruto Leadership:
Kenya Elections: It’s Still Photo Finish For Odinga, Ruto
Odinga overtakes Ruto as more results collated in Kenya presidential election Vanguard News:
Odinga overtakes Ruto as more results collated in Kenya presidential election
Kenya Presidential Polls:  Ruto Edges Ahead of Odinga with 51.24% to 48.11 Kenya Deputy President  William Ruto is set to win  the president elections as provisional results showed  he is ahead with  51.24 per cent(1,795, This Day:
Kenya Presidential Polls:  Ruto Edges Ahead of Odinga with 51.24% to 48.11 Kenya Deputy President  William Ruto is set to win  the president elections as provisional results showed  he is ahead with  51.24 per cent(1,795,
Kenya Decides: VP Ruto leads with over 300,000 votes Premium Times:
Kenya Decides: VP Ruto leads with over 300,000 votes
Kenyan Election Update: Ruto, Odinga In Close Race Tori News:
Kenyan Election Update: Ruto, Odinga In Close Race
Kenya Decides: VP Ruto leads with over 300,000 votes Chido Onumah Blog:
Kenya Decides: VP Ruto leads with over 300,000 votes


   More Picks
1 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing - National Accord, 20 hours ago
8 Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info