Three People Killed During Protest Over High Cost Of Living, Others In Sierra Leone
Sahara Reporters  - Three people including one state security personnel and two civilians have been killed during a protest in Freetown, Sierra Leone. According to Sierra Leone Telegraph, the protesters are calling for the resignation of President Julius Maada Bio who is ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

