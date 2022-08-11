Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police have rescued three alleged internet fraudsters from angry mob in Lokogoma area of Abuja. The suspects identified as Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula, were ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

