Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“My guarding angel”: Iyabo Ojo visits mum’s grave, marks her posthumous birthday
News photo Legit  - Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has visited her mum's grave in her remembrance and also to mark her posthumous birthday as she penned an emotional message.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo celebrates mum The Nation:
VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo celebrates mum's posthumous birthday
Actress Iyabo Ojo Marks Mum The Punch:
Actress Iyabo Ojo Marks Mum's Posthumous Birthday Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, on Wednesday celebrated her mum on her posthumous birthday.
Iyabo Ojo Visits Mum’s Grave On Posthumous Birthday (Video) Tori News:
Iyabo Ojo Visits Mum’s Grave On Posthumous Birthday (Video)
Video: Iyabo Ojo Visits Mom Ladun Liadi Blog:
Video: Iyabo Ojo Visits Mom's Grave On Her Posthumous Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Actress Iyabo Ojo visits mother Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Iyabo Ojo visits mother's graveside to mark her 71st posthumous birthday (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing - National Accord, 20 hours ago
8 Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info