Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’
Vanguard News
- Nigeria recovers N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months- Malami
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigeria recovers N3.2bn foreign loot in 14 months
Daily Trust:
N3.2bn looted funds recovered in 14 months – FG
The Sun:
Nigeria recovers £6.32m foreign loot in 14 months – The Sun Nigeria
Signal:
Nigeria Recovers N3.2 Billion Foreign Loot in 14 Months
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Recovers N3.2bn Foreign Loot In 14 Months
Nigerian Eye:
€6.3m looted funds recovered in 14 months -FG
Prompt News:
FG recovers N3.2bn foreign loots in 18 months, says Malami
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months – Malami
Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria recovers N3.2bn foreign loot in 14 months
Kanyi Daily:
Nigeria Recovered €6.3m Looted Funds From Foreign Countries Within 14 Months – FG
Affairs TV:
€6.3m looted funds recovered in 14 months, says FG
Naija News:
We’ve Recovered N3.2bn Loot Within A Year – FG
The Tide:
‘Nigeria Recovered N3.2bn Foreign Loots In 14 Months’
More Picks
1
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
2
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
3
1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
4
Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
5
First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
6
Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
8
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census -
Legit,
4 hours ago
