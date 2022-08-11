Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My reference to Pope, a mark of reverence not ridicule ― Lalong
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau stated that the mention of the Pope in an interview was out of reverence and not disregard for the Holy Father...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My reference to Pope a mark of reverence not ridicule – Lalong The Nation:
My reference to Pope a mark of reverence not ridicule – Lalong
Tinubu/Shettima: Lalong explains his reference to Pope Vanguard News:
Tinubu/Shettima: Lalong explains his reference to Pope
My reference to Pope mark of reverence, not ridicule - Lalong – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
My reference to Pope mark of reverence, not ridicule - Lalong – The Sun Nigeria
My reference to Pope, a mark of reverence not ridicule – Governor Lalong Peoples Daily:
My reference to Pope, a mark of reverence not ridicule – Governor Lalong
My Reference to Pope a Mark of Reverence Not Ridicule – Lalong Signal:
My Reference to Pope a Mark of Reverence Not Ridicule – Lalong
My Reference To Pope Mark Of Reverence Not Ridicule – Lalong The Will:
My Reference To Pope Mark Of Reverence Not Ridicule – Lalong
My Reference To Pope A Mark Of Reverence Not Ridicule - Lalong The Nigeria Lawyer:
My Reference To Pope A Mark Of Reverence Not Ridicule - Lalong


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info