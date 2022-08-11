Post News
News at a Glance
Akwa Ibom Tops As Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Confirms 517 New COVID-19 Cases Nationwide
Sahara Reporters
- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 517 new cases of coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19 in 31 states.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom leads as NCDC confirms 517 new cases
Peoples Gazette:
NCDC: Akwa Ibom records highest cases of new COVID-19 infections
National Accord:
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom leads as NCDC confirms 517 new cases
Pulse Nigeria:
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom leads as NCDC confirms 517 new cases
The Street Journal:
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Leads As NCDC Confirms 517 New Cases
Sundiata Post:
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom leads as NCDC confirms 517 new cases
NPO Reports:
Akwa Ibom Leads as NCDC Confirms 517 New COVID Cases
See Naija:
NCDC announces COVID-19 surge in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom leads
More Picks
1
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
2
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
3
1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
4
Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
5
First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
6
Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
8
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census -
Legit,
4 hours ago
