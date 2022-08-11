Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Court remands three farmers for alleged terrorism in Benue
The Eagle Online
- The farmers, Terhide Iordye, Emmanuel Kuhwa and Titus Ikyor who are of various addresses in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, were charged with criminal conspiracy, acts of terrorism and being …
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Court remands three over alleged killing of farmer in Kwara
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arraigns 3 farmers for alleged terrorism in Benue
Peoples Gazette:
Court remands three in Kwara over murder of farmer
News Diary Online:
Court remands 3 farmers for alleged terrorism in Benue
More Picks
1
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
3
12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
“Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release -
Legit,
14 hours ago
6
Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
7
Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
8
Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
9
No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
