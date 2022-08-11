Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Why We Won't Deploy Military Force To Rescue Kidnapped Train Passengers - Buhari
Leadership
- The President also used the occasion to commend the bravery and gallant actions taken by members of the Police Force who were onboard the train on the fateful
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Kaduna train attack: Why I didn't use military force to rescue victims — Buhari
Channels Television:
Buhari Vows Safe Rescue Of Kaduna Train Attack Hostages
Premium Times:
Train Attack: Why soldiers aren't using force to free kidnap victims - Buhari
News Diary Online:
Kaduna train attack victims: Why we ‘reluctantly discarded’ use of military force – Buhari
Kemi Filani Blog:
Why I discarded use of lethal military force to rescue Kaduna train passengers - Buhari - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
“Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video -
Gist Lovers,
22 hours ago
