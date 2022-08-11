Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why We Won't Deploy Military Force To Rescue Kidnapped Train Passengers - Buhari
Leadership  - The President also used the occasion to commend the bravery and gallant actions taken by members of the Police Force who were onboard the train on the fateful

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna train attack: Why I didn Vanguard News:
Kaduna train attack: Why I didn't use military force to rescue victims — Buhari
Channels Television:
Buhari Vows Safe Rescue Of Kaduna Train Attack Hostages
Train Attack: Why soldiers aren Premium Times:
Train Attack: Why soldiers aren't using force to free kidnap victims - Buhari
Kaduna train attack victims: Why we ‘reluctantly discarded’ use of military force – Buhari News Diary Online:
Kaduna train attack victims: Why we ‘reluctantly discarded’ use of military force – Buhari
Why I discarded use of lethal military force to rescue Kaduna train passengers - Buhari - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Why I discarded use of lethal military force to rescue Kaduna train passengers - Buhari - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info