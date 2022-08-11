Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chief priest and two others arrested for vandalising NSCDC outpost in Cross River
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A chief priest, Etim Udom and two others have been arrested for vandalising the outpost of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing - National Accord, 20 hours ago
8 Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
