Muslim-Muslim ticket: Catholics knock Lalong over comment on Pope, demand apology
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Catholics knock Lalong over comment on Pope, demand apology

Some members of the Roman Catholic Church, on Thursday, condemned Governor Simon Lalong’s reference to the Pope in the defence of his ...

22 hours ago
Pope: Catholics slam Lalong, demand apology The Punch:
Pope: Catholics slam Lalong, demand apology
2023: Catholics blast Lalong over reference to Pope, demand apology Vanguard News:
2023: Catholics blast Lalong over reference to Pope, demand apology
Reference To Pope: Concerned Catholics Seek Lalong’s Suspension Leadership:
Reference To Pope: Concerned Catholics Seek Lalong’s Suspension
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: My reference to Pope not to ridicule Christians - Gov Lalong Premium Times:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: My reference to Pope not to ridicule Christians - Gov Lalong
2023: Catholics Blast Governor Lalong Over His Comments On Pope, Demand Apology Tori News:
2023: Catholics Blast Governor Lalong Over His Comments On Pope, Demand Apology
Point Blank News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Suspend Lalong Over Recent Reference To Pope, Says Concerned Catholics
Pope: Catholics Slam Lalong, Demand Apology The Nigeria Lawyer:
Pope: Catholics Slam Lalong, Demand Apology


