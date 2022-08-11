Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EPL: Real reason I left Man City for Chelsea - Raheem Sterling
Daily Post
- Chelsea forward, Raheem Sterling, has opened up on his summer exit from Manchester City. According to the 27-year-old, he was unwilling to accept a lack
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Why I left City for Chelsea, Sterling reveals
The Nation:
Real reason I left Man City for Chelsea – Sterling
Complete Sports:
Sterling: What Prompted My Decision To Leave Man City
Naija Loaded:
I Want To Win The Champions League With Chelsea – Raheem Sterling
Tori News:
Raheem Sterling Reveals Why He Left Man City
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Raheem Sterling reveals motivation behind Man City exit - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
“Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video -
Gist Lovers,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...