Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood Actor, Moses Armstrong Charged With Raping Teen Girl, Supplying Abortion Drugs After Getting Her Pregnant
News photo The Trent  - Akwa Ibom State Government on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, charged Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong with rape, intimidation, conspiracy and

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Moses Armstrong Charged With R#pe, Supply Of Ab#rtion Drugs Tori News:
Moses Armstrong Charged With R#pe, Supply Of Ab#rtion Drugs
Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong charged with rape of minor, supplying abortion pills The Street Journal:
Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong charged with rape of minor, supplying abortion pills
Actor Moses Armstrong Charged With Rape, Supply Of Abortion Drugs The Will:
Actor Moses Armstrong Charged With Rape, Supply Of Abortion Drugs
Moses Armstrong charged with rape of minor and supplying abortion drugs Pulse Nigeria:
Moses Armstrong charged with rape of minor and supplying abortion drugs
Update: Actor Moses Armstrong charged with r@pe and supplying ab@rtion dr#gs Embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been charged with r@pe, intimid@tion, conspiracy and supplying of dr#gs or instruments to procure ab@rtion. Instablog 9ja:
Update: Actor Moses Armstrong charged with r@pe and supplying ab@rtion dr#gs Embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been charged with r@pe, intimid@tion, conspiracy and supplying of dr#gs or instruments to procure ab@rtion.
Nollywood Actor Charged With Rape, Supplying Abortion Drugs To Victim Global Upfront:
Nollywood Actor Charged With Rape, Supplying Abortion Drugs To Victim
Moses Armstrong Granted Bail After Being Charged With Rape And Supplying Abortion Drugs Talk Glitz:
Moses Armstrong Granted Bail After Being Charged With Rape And Supplying Abortion Drugs
Actor Moses Armstrong Charged With Rape Of Minor, Supplying Abortion Drugs Mojidelano:
Actor Moses Armstrong Charged With Rape Of Minor, Supplying Abortion Drugs


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info