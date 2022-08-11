Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Buhari told relatives of abducted train passengers at Aso Rock
Daily Trust  - President Muhammadu Buhari has said about 31 victims abducted from a Kaduna-bound train in March are still in captivity.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abuja Kaduna train attack: Buhari meets with relatives of abducted passengers TV360 Nigeria:
Abuja Kaduna train attack: Buhari meets with relatives of abducted passengers
PHOTOS: Buhari meets with relatives of abducted train passengers Nigerian Eye:
PHOTOS: Buhari meets with relatives of abducted train passengers
Buhari Meets Family Members Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Abduction The Street Journal:
Buhari Meets Family Members Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Abduction
Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Families Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims Emerge Naija News:
Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Families Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims Emerge


   More Picks
1 Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info