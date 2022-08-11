Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush
News photo Legit  - Nigerian Army has laid to rest the captain and soldiers of the Presidential Guards Brigade who were killed during a terrorist ambush near Law School in Abuja.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

