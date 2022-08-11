Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"We maintain beauty": Blessing CEO explains why married men chase young girls
Legit
- Blessing CEO got people talking when she addressed married women about what makes their husbands look for young girls. She told them to always maintain beauty,.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Blessing Okoro Reveals Why Men Chase After Younger Ladies (Video)
Correct NG:
Video: Why your husbands like chasing young girls like me - Blessing Okoro reveals
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Why Married Men Chase Younger Girls – Blessing Okoro
Gist Reel:
"Over maturity is what kills marriage" – Blessing Okoro opines as she reveals why men chase after younger ladies (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Over maturity has killed a lot of marriages” – Blessing Okoro says as she reveals why married men chase younger ladies (Video)
Naija on Point:
Video: Why your husbands like chasing young girls like me – Blessing Okoro reveals
Instablog 9ja:
Why married men chase young girls like me — Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro
More Picks
1
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
2
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
3
1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
4
Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
5
First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
6
Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
8
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census -
Legit,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...