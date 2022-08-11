Post News
News at a Glance
APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket reprehensible, setback for national integration, says Bishop Kukah
Peoples Gazette
- APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket reprehensible, setback for national integration, says Bishop Kukah
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Muslim-Muslim ticket is unacceptable and it doesn?t reflect national integration - Kukah
Channels Television:
Mathew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, weighs in on APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for Presidency. #PoliticsToday #CTVTweets
Premium Times:
2023: Kukah slams Buhari, APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, says decision ‘reprehensible’
News Break:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket Slowing Progress Made On National Integration – Bishop Kukah
Global Upfront:
APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Reprehensible, Setback For National Integration, Says Bishop Kukah
Tunde Ednut:
‘It’s reprehensible’ – Bishop Kukah slams APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket
Within Nigeria:
‘It’s reprehensible’ – Bishop Kukah slams APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket
Olajide TV:
Muslim-Muslim ticket is unacceptable and it doesn’t reflect national integration - Kukah
Naija News:
Kukah: APC Presidential Pairing Unacceptable… Will Northern Muslims Accept Christian-Christian Ticket?
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket not acceptable - Bishop Kukah - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
“Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video -
Gist Lovers,
22 hours ago
