'Our response is to protect all Nigerians', Buhari to families of train victims
Legit  - President Muhammadu Buhari has assured releatives of the Kaduna train attack victims that his administration is committed to the rescue of those in captivity.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
We won't use force to rescue abducted train victims - Buhari
Daily Trust:
We Won't Use Force To Rescue Abducted Train Victims – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari said that the federal government will not use force in securing the release of the remaining abductees of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train.
Yaba Left Online:
We won't use force to rescue abducted train victims – President Buhari
Tori News:
We Won't Use Force To Rescue Abducted Train Victims - Buhari
KOKO TV Nigeria:
We Won’t Use Force To Rescue Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims – Buhari
News Break:
Buhari Vows To Rescue Kaduna-Abuja Train Kidnap Victims Still In Captivity


