Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawyer appeals to Dangote, Otedola, bank CEOs to pay off ASUU
The Nation  - An Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has appealed to chief executive officers of banks and billionaire businessmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga to pay off the N1.1 trillion demands by the Academic S

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawyer asks Dangote, Otedola to pay off ASUU The Punch:
Lawyer asks Dangote, Otedola to pay off ASUU
Strike: Lawyer Begs Dangote, Otedola to Pay Off ASUU Tori News:
Strike: Lawyer Begs Dangote, Otedola to Pay Off ASUU
Lawyer Asks Dangote, Otedola To Pay Off ASUU | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lawyer Asks Dangote, Otedola To Pay Off ASUU | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Dangote, Otedola told to pay off ASUU Republican Nigeria:
Dangote, Otedola told to pay off ASUU


   More Picks
1 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Anyone who says Nigeria is fine as it is needs his head examined —Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Dariye set to run for Senate under Peter Obi's Labour Party after prison release - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
7 Immigration chief warns officers against extortion in passport processing - National Accord, 20 hours ago
8 Sierra Leone Government Imposes Nationwide Curfew From 3pm Daily Over Increased Anti-Government Protests - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 No problem if Peter Obi wins in 2023 as long as presidency comes to south - Gov Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info