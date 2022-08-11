Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud
Peoples Gazette  - Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud Vanguard News:
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
Corps member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud The Nation:
Corps member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
Oyo court jails seven Yahoo boys for Internet fraud The Guardian:
Oyo court jails seven Yahoo boys for Internet fraud
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud – The Sun Nigeria
EFCC:
Oyo Court Jails Seven Internet Fraudsters. Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has convicted and sentenced seven internet fraudsters to various jail terms.
Internet Fraud: Corps Member Jailed, Loses House, Car, N.9m To FG In Ilorin Independent:
Internet Fraud: Corps Member Jailed, Loses House, Car, N.9m To FG In Ilorin
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud News Wire NGR:
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud News Diary Online:
‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
Yahoo-Corps member’ bags two years imprisonment over internet fraud The Eagle Online:
Yahoo-Corps member’ bags two years imprisonment over internet fraud
NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud Pulse Nigeria:
NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
Court jails NYSC member two years for internet fraud in Kwara The Street Journal:
Court jails NYSC member two years for internet fraud in Kwara
7 Yahoo Boys Sentenced To Jail By Ibadan High Court KOKO TV Nigeria:
7 Yahoo Boys Sentenced To Jail By Ibadan High Court


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info