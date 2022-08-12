Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawyer begs Billionaire businessmen Dangote, Otedola and Adenuga to pay off ASUU N1.1 trillion demands
News Wire NGR  - An Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has appealed to chief executive officers of banks and billionaire businessmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga to pay off the N1.1 trillion demands by the Academic ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Layer asks billionaires to pay off N1.1 trillion ASUU demands Legit:
Layer asks billionaires to pay off N1.1 trillion ASUU demands
Lawyer appeals to Dangote, Otedola to pay off ASUU Yaba Left Online:
Lawyer appeals to Dangote, Otedola to pay off ASUU
Dangote, Otedola asked to pay ASUU’s N1.1 trillion demand Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Dangote, Otedola asked to pay ASUU’s N1.1 trillion demand
Dangote, Otedola asked to pay ASUU’s N1.1 trillion demand Correct NG:
Dangote, Otedola asked to pay ASUU’s N1.1 trillion demand
Lawyer Asks Dangote, Otedola To Pay Off ASUU Olajide TV:
Lawyer Asks Dangote, Otedola To Pay Off ASUU


   More Picks
1 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 11 hours ago
3 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 11 hours ago
5 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info