Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


College of Education Staff Suspends Strike Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (C O E A S U) said it has resolved to suspend the nationwide strike action
News photo This Day  - College of Education Staff Suspends Strike Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (C O E A S U) said it has resolved to suspend the nationwide strike action

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike The Punch:
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike News Wire NGR:
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike
Unlike varsity lecturers, Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike Republican Nigeria:
Unlike varsity lecturers, Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike Within Nigeria:
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike Tunde Ednut:
Colleges of education lecturers suspend strike


   More Picks
1 Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 “Money good o”: Nigerians react to throwback photos of billionaire Tony Elumelu on his traditional wedding day - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from angry mob in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Bandits Kill Immigration Officer, Injure Two Others After Attacking Base In Jigawa (Photo) - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 Three Nigerians extradited to the US from the UK to face $5 million cyber fraud charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 001 x 002: “Davido and Chioma are back together”– Davido’s aide reveals as he shares video - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info