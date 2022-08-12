Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uche Ogbodo, Moyo Lawal, others storm Mauritius for Mary Remmy Njoku as she gets married again for 10th anniversary (videos)
Legit  - Actress Mary Remmy Njoku and her man recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary by getting married again in Mauritius, Nigerian stars stormed the event.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moyo Lawal, Mary Lazarus, Others Join Mary Njoku In Maldives For Wedding Anniversary (Photo) Tori News:
Moyo Lawal, Mary Lazarus, Others Join Mary Njoku In Maldives For Wedding Anniversary (Photo)
Moyo Lawal, others storm Maldives for Mary Njoku PM News:
Moyo Lawal, others storm Maldives for Mary Njoku's wedding anniversary (Photo) - P.M. News
Moyo Lawal, others storm Maldives for Mary Njoku’s wedding anniversary (Photo) See Naija:
Moyo Lawal, others storm Maldives for Mary Njoku’s wedding anniversary (Photo)
Actress Mary Njoku and her husband marry for the 2nd time on their 10th wedding anniversary in Maldives Instablog 9ja:
Actress Mary Njoku and her husband marry for the 2nd time on their 10th wedding anniversary in Maldives


   More Picks
1 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 11 hours ago
3 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 11 hours ago
5 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info