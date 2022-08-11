Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Revealed: List of Nigerian states owing workers salary
Legit  - BudgIT calls on the various state govts to urgently address this glaring inability to pay state workers’ salaries as the attitude, enthusiasm, productivity.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

12 States Owing Workers’ Salaries – Survey Leadership:
12 States Owing Workers’ Salaries – Survey
Yobe government not owing workers’ salaries – Buni The Guardian:
Yobe government not owing workers’ salaries – Buni
BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months Pulse Nigeria:
BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months
Yobe not owing workers’ salaries – Buni - P.M. News PM News:
Yobe not owing workers’ salaries – Buni - P.M. News
Yobe govt. Prompt News:
Yobe govt.
Yobe Government Not Owing Workers’ Salaries – Buni The Street Journal:
Yobe Government Not Owing Workers’ Salaries – Buni
Yobe Government Has Been Up-To-Date In The Payment Of Workers Salary - Governor Buni Talk Glitz:
Yobe Government Has Been Up-To-Date In The Payment Of Workers Salary - Governor Buni


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info