Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has suspended the newly appointed transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon Mbazulike Iloka.

 

Iloka, who is p

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soludo suspends LGA chair over wife The Punch:
Soludo suspends LGA chair over wife's mysterious death
Soludo suspends Nnewi North TC chair over wife Nigerian Tribune:
Soludo suspends Nnewi North TC chair over wife's suspicious death
Soludo Suspends LG Chairman Over Wife’s Death Independent:
Soludo Suspends LG Chairman Over Wife’s Death
Governor suspends LG Chairman appointed 10 days ago over allegation of beating wife to death The Eagle Online:
Governor suspends LG Chairman appointed 10 days ago over allegation of beating wife to death
Soludo Suspends LG Chairman Over Wife’s Death The Street Journal:
Soludo Suspends LG Chairman Over Wife’s Death
Soludo Suspends Nnewi North LGA Chair Iloka Over Wife’s Mysterious Death The Nigeria Lawyer:
Soludo Suspends Nnewi North LGA Chair Iloka Over Wife’s Mysterious Death
Governor Soludo Suspends LG Chairman, Mbazulike Iloka, Over Wife Talk Glitz:
Governor Soludo Suspends LG Chairman, Mbazulike Iloka, Over Wife's 'Mysterious' Death
Why I suspended Nnewi North LGA Chairman  --- Gov. Soludo The New Diplomat:
Why I suspended Nnewi North LGA Chairman  --- Gov. Soludo
Soludo Suspends LGA Chair Over Wife’s Mysterious Death | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Soludo Suspends LGA Chair Over Wife’s Mysterious Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info