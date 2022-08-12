Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osogbo agog as grand finale of Osun festival begins — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Tourists, devotees as well as cultural enthusiasts from across the globe are trooping into the ancient city of Osogbo to join the fiesta marking the grand finale of the annual Osun Osogbo festival.

16 hours ago
