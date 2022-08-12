Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 World Cup: FIFA confirms Qatar tournament will start a day earlier than initially planned on November 20
Linda Ikeji Blog  - FIFA has confirmed that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will now get under way a day earlier than originally scheduled with the host nation facing Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday, November 20.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CNN World:
FIFA confirms change to start date of 2022 Qatar World Cup
FIFA moves world cup date FIFA has shifted the start of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar forward by one day to allow the host nation to play after the opening ceremony on Sunday, November 20. Vanguard News:
FIFA moves world cup date FIFA has shifted the start of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar forward by one day to allow the host nation to play after the opening ceremony on Sunday, November 20.
FIFA officially moves Qatar World Cup to kick off day earlier than planned The Eagle Online:
FIFA officially moves Qatar World Cup to kick off day earlier than planned
2022 World Cup: FIFA confirms Qatar tournament will start a day earlier than initially planned on November 20 Olajide TV:
2022 World Cup: FIFA confirms Qatar tournament will start a day earlier than initially planned on November 20


   More Picks
1 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 11 hours ago
3 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 11 hours ago
5 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info