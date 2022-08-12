Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa
News photo News Diary Online  - By Muhammad Nasir Bashir The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has started the distribution of relief items to victims affected by flood in six local government areas of Jigawa. The Direc…

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa The Guardian:
NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa
NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa – The Sun Nigeria
NEMA Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims In Jigawa The Street Journal:
NEMA Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims In Jigawa
NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa Prompt News:
NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa


   More Picks
1 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 11 hours ago
3 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 11 hours ago
5 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info