Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census
News photo Legit  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 11, assured Nigerians that the population census in 2023 will help fight poverty and insecurity in the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why 2023 census will help tackle insecurity - Buhari Daily Post:
Why 2023 census will help tackle insecurity - Buhari
2023 Census Will Help Tackle Insecurity – Buhari Channels Television:
2023 Census Will Help Tackle Insecurity – Buhari
2023 Census will tackle insecurity, poverty –Buhari The Punch:
2023 Census will tackle insecurity, poverty –Buhari
2023 census will help Nigeria to tackle insecurity – Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
2023 census will help Nigeria to tackle insecurity – Buhari
‘2023 Census Will Help Combat Insecurity’ – Buhari Biz Watch Nigeria:
‘2023 Census Will Help Combat Insecurity’ – Buhari
How we can have more accuracy in 2023 census – Buhari The Eagle Online:
How we can have more accuracy in 2023 census – Buhari
2023 Census Will Boost Security, National Development - Buhari The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023 Census Will Boost Security, National Development - Buhari
Why 2023 Census In Nigeria Needs To Be Accurate: Buhari Anaedo Online:
Why 2023 Census In Nigeria Needs To Be Accurate: Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info