Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Young Boy Overjoyed After Davido Permitted Him To Touch His Chain (Video)
Tori News
- The boy could be seen smiling toward Davido as he caressed the expensive piece before Davido stepped out.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Boy elated after Davido permitted him to touch his diamond chain (Video)
Gist Reel:
Boy excited after Davido permitted him to touch his chain (Video)
Correct Kid:
Boy excited that Davido allowed him to touch his diamond chain (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Boy elated after Davido permitted him to touch his diamond chain (Video)
More Picks
1
Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth -
Investor King,
11 hours ago
3
Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
5
I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
7
Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...