Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man mourns his fiancée, who died one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  A Nigerian man named Loveday has taken to social media to mourn his fiancee, Emife, on her 2nd death Anniversary.



Emife died in August 2020, one month before their wedding which was a

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary
Nigerian Man Mourns Fiancée Who Died One Month To Their Wedding (Photo) Tori News:
Nigerian Man Mourns Fiancée Who Died One Month To Their Wedding (Photo)
Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary
Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée, who passed away one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary
Nigerian man mourns his fiancé who died one month to their wedding Gist Reel:
Nigerian man mourns his fiancé who died one month to their wedding


   More Picks
1 Nigeria produced crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Nigeria recovered N3.2bn foreign loots in 14 months’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 1000 persons convicted of terrorism in Nigeria within 18 months — Malami - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 Corps member bags two years jail for internet fraud - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 First-ever BBNaija documentary to premiere Saturday - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 6 hours ago
8 Read what happened as Army buried captain, soldiers of Presidential Guard Brigade killed in terrorist ambush - Legit, 20 hours ago
9 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 After 16 years, Buhari opens up, give bit-by-bit details of what Nigeria can achieve with 2023 census - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info