Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Transfer: Why Aubameyang is my player – Chelsea coach, Tuchel
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, has said that Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is one of his players for life because he and the Gabonese star

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tuchel: Aubameyang Remains One Of My Players Complete Sports:
Tuchel: Aubameyang Remains One Of My Players
Tuchel reveals The Guardian:
Tuchel reveals 'bond' with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumours
Why Aubameyang Is My Player – Chelsea Coach, Tuchel Fantasizes Naija Loaded:
Why Aubameyang Is My Player – Chelsea Coach, Tuchel Fantasizes
Thomas Tuchel Gives Fresh Update On Chelsea Not Just OK:
Thomas Tuchel Gives Fresh Update On Chelsea's Bid For Aubameyang And Fofana
Tuchel Reveals The Street Journal:
Tuchel Reveals 'bond' With Aubameyang Amid Chelsea Rumours
Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence On Signing #Aubameyang The Genius Media:
Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence On Signing #Aubameyang


   More Picks
1 Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 1 day ago
4 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian man mourns his fiancée, who died one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Police arrest father over daughter’s death in Kogi - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 BREAKING!! Nottingham Forest Agree Deal To Sign Super Eagles Star Emmanuel Dennis - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Crude oil thieves should not be treated as sacred cows - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info