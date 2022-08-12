Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video from Mercy Chinwo's bridal shower
Gist Reel  - Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo is itching close to walk down the altar with the love of her life, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Bridal Shower Of Mercy Chinwo (Photos, Video) Igbere TV News:
Bridal Shower Of Mercy Chinwo (Photos, Video)
Photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo’s surprise bridal shower Naija Parrot:
Photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo’s surprise bridal shower
Mercy Chinwo Shares Video From Bridal Shower Talk Glitz:
Mercy Chinwo Shares Video From Bridal Shower
Singer Mercy Chinwo and fiance, Pastor Blessed battle for best dancer as she holds bridal shower (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Singer Mercy Chinwo and fiance, Pastor Blessed battle for best dancer as she holds bridal shower (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 1 day ago
4 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian man mourns his fiancée, who died one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Police arrest father over daughter’s death in Kogi - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 BREAKING!! Nottingham Forest Agree Deal To Sign Super Eagles Star Emmanuel Dennis - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Crude oil thieves should not be treated as sacred cows - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info