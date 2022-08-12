Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Navy hands over 11 crew members, trawler to fishery agency in Bayelsa
News photo Prompt News  - The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bayelsa on Friday handed over 11 crew members and one fishing trawler to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The crew members and the trawler, MV TRADE WIND, were apprehended on Aug. 6, off ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

