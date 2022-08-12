Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Devotees of the Osun Deity defied earlier warnings by the Osun State Government to avoid drinking from the Osun River.

 

The state government said the water has been contaminated by act

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Devotees drink contaminated water from Osun River. The Nation:
VIDEO: Devotees drink contaminated water from Osun River.
Osun-Osogbo festival: Devotees defy warning, drink from Osun River Daily Post:
Osun-Osogbo festival: Devotees defy warning, drink from Osun River
Osun Festival: Devotees defy govt, drink contaminated water from river Premium Times:
Osun Festival: Devotees defy govt, drink contaminated water from river
Update: Devotees Ignore Govt Warning And Proceed To Drink Contaminated Water From Osun River (Video) Tori News:
Update: Devotees Ignore Govt Warning And Proceed To Drink Contaminated Water From Osun River (Video)
Devotees drink contaminated water from Osun River, ignore government Peoples Gazette:
Devotees drink contaminated water from Osun River, ignore government's warning
VIDEO: Devotees ignore government warning and drink contaminated water from Osun River. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Devotees ignore government warning and drink contaminated water from Osun River.
Osun-Osogbo Festival: Devotees Defy Govt Warning, Drink ‘Healing Water’ From River City Mirror News:
Osun-Osogbo Festival: Devotees Defy Govt Warning, Drink ‘Healing Water’ From River
VIDEO: Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River Olajide TV:
VIDEO: Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River


   More Picks
1 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 11 hours ago
3 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 11 hours ago
5 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 Devotees ignore government warning and proceed to drink contaminated water from Osun River (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Osun police arrest kidnappers of popular Osun businesswoman, Ero Arike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info