News at a Glance
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
Vanguard News
- The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to work with government and lecturers to end incessant strike in Nigeria
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Atiku Vows To End Incessant ASUU Strikes
The Sun:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike – The Sun Nigeria
National Accord:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
News Verge:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
Prompt News:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
PM News:
2022 Youth Day: Atiku pledges to end ASUU strike - P.M. News
The News Guru:
How I will end incessant strikes by ASUU – Atiku Abubakar
Within Nigeria:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
Republican Nigeria:
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike
More Picks
1
Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
5
Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
7
FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth -
Investor King,
20 hours ago
8
Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
9
US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 -
Peoples Gazette,
1 day ago
