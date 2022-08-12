Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 not Obi’s time, he doesn’t have all it takes to unify Nigeria – Dino Melaye
News photo Vanguard News  - 2023 not Obi’s time, he doesn’t have all it takes to unify Nigeria - Dino Melaye

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

This Is Not Your Time, Dino Melaye Dismisses ‘Frenzy’ About Obi Channels Television:
This Is Not Your Time, Dino Melaye Dismisses ‘Frenzy’ About Obi
Forget social media noise, it’s not Peter Obi’s time to be president – Melaye Daily Post:
Forget social media noise, it’s not Peter Obi’s time to be president – Melaye
2023 is not your time, social media doesn’t win election in Nigeria – Dino Melaye tells Peter Obi National Accord:
2023 is not your time, social media doesn’t win election in Nigeria – Dino Melaye tells Peter Obi
Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Unify Nigeria, It’s Not His Time To Be President – Dino Melaye Kanyi Daily:
Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Unify Nigeria, It’s Not His Time To Be President – Dino Melaye
Forget Peter Obi’s Social Media Noise; It’s Not His Time to Govern Nigeria – Dino Melaye NPO Reports:
Forget Peter Obi’s Social Media Noise; It’s Not His Time to Govern Nigeria – Dino Melaye
2023 Is Not Obi’s Time, Forget All The Imaginary Noise On Social Media – Dino Melaye Naija News:
2023 Is Not Obi’s Time, Forget All The Imaginary Noise On Social Media – Dino Melaye
2023 is not Peter Obi’s time – Melaye Kemi Filani Blog:
2023 is not Peter Obi’s time – Melaye


   More Picks
1 Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 1 day ago
4 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian man mourns his fiancée, who died one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Police arrest father over daughter’s death in Kogi - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
8 Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Crude oil thieves should not be treated as sacred cows - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 South Korea: Convicted Samsung heir gets presidential pardon - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info