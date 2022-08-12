Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uzodimma: Oil theft, banditry more pressing than Muslim-Muslim ticket
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has urged Nigerians to focus more on pressing issues like oil theft and banditry instead of debate over Muslim-Muslim ticket that can further divide the country.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

