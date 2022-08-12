Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mercy Chinwo Rejoices With A Song On Her Traditional Wedding With Husband (Video)
Edujandon  - Award winning Nigerian Gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, is eagerly awaiting her wedding to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, her true love..

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Alleged domestic abuse: Governor Soludo suspends newly appointed LG Chairman over death of his wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 I declined Tesla?s offer to get raw materials from Nigeria ? Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
5 Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Atiku pledges to work with stakeholders to end ASUU strike - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
7 FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth - Investor King, 20 hours ago
8 Labour Party Picks Odigbo As Presidential Campaign Communication Team Head - Leadership, 21 hours ago
9 US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Police officer gets N250,000 reward for returning missing $800 - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
