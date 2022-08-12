Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Options
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mercy Chinwo Rejoices With A Song On Her Traditional Wedding With Husband (Video)
Edujandon
- Award winning Nigerian Gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, is eagerly awaiting her wedding to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, her true love..
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Photos From Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed Traditional Wedding
Mojidelano:
Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed Shut Down Port Harcourt For Traditional Marriage (Photos)
Gist Reel:
Videos from Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed traditional marriage
Kemi Filani Blog:
Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt for her traditional marriage to Lagos pastor (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News
