I Was Thinking About Jesus Christ When I wrote Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage
The Will  - August 12, (THEWILL) - Singer Tiwa Savage, has revealed the inspiration behind one of her hit songs, Somebody’s son.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

