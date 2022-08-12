Post News
We Won’t Forget China’s Role In Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructure Deficit – Presidency
Leadership
- ‘‘Nigeria appreciates the mutual cooperation with China and we pray that diplomatic relations will continue to be strong and mutually beneficial.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Adesina: China’s Role in Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructural Deficit Will Not Be Forgotten
Daily Post:
Buhari govt praises China for improving Nigeria’s infrastructure
247 U Reports:
We Won’t Forget China’s Role In Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructure Deficit Under President Buhari, Spokesman Says
Champion Newspapers:
We won’t forget China’s role in reversing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit under Buhari, spokesman says
The News Chronicle:
China’s Role In Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructure Deficit Won’t Be Forgotten – Femi Adesina
More Picks
1
Former Plateau Governor Joshua Dariye denies plan to contest Plateau senatorial seat after being released from prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renew their wedding vows in Maldives as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
FirstBank Commemorates 2022 International Youth Day, Dedicating the Week to Celebrating the Youth -
Investor King,
1 day ago
4
Young Lady Tattoos Boyfriend’s Name On Her Face (Video) -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
5
Nigerian man mourns his fiancée, who died one month to their wedding, on her 2nd death anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Police arrest father over daughter’s death in Kogi -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
7
US Model Captured On Video Beating Nigerian-American Boyfriend 2 Months Before Allegedly Stabbing Him To Death -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
8
Govt officials must be treated in Nigeria, they should die here – Falana -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Crude oil thieves should not be treated as sacred cows - Governor Uzodinma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
South Korea: Convicted Samsung heir gets presidential pardon -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
