Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Naira Marley Makes Money Rain At Angela Okorie's Birthday Party (Video)
News photo Tori News  - In the video, Naira Marley is seen giving the celebrant bundles of 500 naira notes while the latter hailed and cheered him on.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Naira Marley Showers Bundles Of Cash On Angela Okorie At Her Birthday Party (Video) Igbere TV News:
Naira Marley Showers Bundles Of Cash On Angela Okorie At Her Birthday Party (Video)
The Moment Naira Marley Showered Angela Okorie With Wads Of Cash KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Moment Naira Marley Showered Angela Okorie With Wads Of Cash
Naira Marley, Charles Okocha, Others Rain Bundles Of Cash At Angela Okorie’s 36th Birthday Party [Video] Gist Lovers:
Naira Marley, Charles Okocha, Others Rain Bundles Of Cash At Angela Okorie’s 36th Birthday Party [Video]
Naira Marley Gist Reel:
Naira Marley 'sprays' bundles of naira note on Angela Okorie at her birthday party (Video)


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info