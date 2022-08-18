Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu
News photo Daily Post  - Foremost Nigerian activist and social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has said it is in the hands of the Nigerian people to do away with the present political class that hasn’t worked and vote in competent leaders.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

