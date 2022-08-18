Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines
News photo Daily Post  - Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has hit out at Emirates Airlines for suspending air flights to Nigeria. Sani said the Emirates flight fares are too expensive, adding that the airline company can go if it wishes to.

